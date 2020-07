Ontario has seen a slight bump in COVID-19 cases compared to yesterday, but we're still seeing numbers below the seven-day average.

The province has reported 111 new cases of the virus, along with five more deaths.

The good news, fewer patients have been hospitalized, fewer are in ICU, and fewer are on a ventilator.

There are 30 new cases in Toronto, 25 new cases in Peel and 15 new cases in Ottawa.