12-year-old driver stopped on the QEW

Police lights

Someone's in trouble...

Police pulled over a suspected impaired driver on the QEW but it turns out the driver wasn't drunk. He probably just couldn't see over the steering wheel.

The boy behind the wheel was just 12 years old.

CP24 reports that police received calls from the Albion and Islington area about an erratic driver but that the car and the boy managed to make it all the way onto the QEW before he was stopped.

Luckily, he managed not to hit anything or anyone.

Police and the boy's parents are addressing the incident.