12-year-old who was shot in North York on the weekend, has died

Toronto Police have confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010, that the 12-year-old boy who was shot in a parking lot on the weekend, has died.

They've scheduled a press conference for 12:30, and a NEWSTALK 1010 reporter will be there.

The boy wasn't the intended target of the shooting, but was an innocent bystander who was walking with his mom, after they'd gone grocery shopping.

It happened in broad daylight, around 2 in the afternoon, near Jane and Finch.

Two men have already been arrested, and are facing a total of 28 charges, including attempted murder. Those charges will likely be upgraded.

Police had earlier said they believe the shooting was gang related, with one group of men shooting at rival gang members.

Three other teens were found with gunshot wounds, but they've since been released from hospital.