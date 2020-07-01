123 Canadians are being honoured with the volunteer medal today

Governor General Julie Payette is recognizing 123 Canadians for their skills, courage or dedication to service with a decoration for bravery, a meritorious service decoration or the volunteer medal.

The list of ``remarkable Canadians'' is in place of the traditional Canada Day announcement of new Order of Canada members.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented members of the Order of Canada advisory panel from meeting.

Among those honoured for their bravery are five people who tried to stop a gunman who opened fire inside a Quebec City mosque on January 29th, 2017, killing six people.

Azzedine Soufiane, who died trying to stop the attacker, is being posthumously awarded the Star of Courage, the second-highest award for bravery in Canada after the Cross of Valour.

Four survivors of the attack _ Said Akjour, Hakim Chambaz, Aymen Derbali and Mohamed Khabar _ are among 13 people receiving the Medal of Bravery.

Another 21 people are receiving the Meritorious Service Cross, including Jonathan Pitre, the 17-year-old known as the ``Butterfly Boy.''

He's being recognized for raising awareness about his life with a rare debilitating skin disorder before he died in April 2018.

Pitre's mother Tina Boileau is among 40 being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

Eighty-two-year-old Ralph Thomas is being award the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

Since 1997 he has been president of a New Brunswick advocacy and service group called Pride and Race, Unity and Dignity through Education, is the co-founder of the New Brunswick Black History Society and has served as an ambassador for the province's Sports Hall of Fame.

