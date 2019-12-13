16-year-old boy among two people shot in Toronto Thursday night

There was more gun violence in Toronto Thursday night. In one case, police say the victim is just 16-years-old.

Police aren't sure whether this boy was the target, or perhaps, if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The teen was shot just before 11 o'clock south of Jane and Finch. His injuries are said to be serious but he'll recover.

Two people took off in a white sedan.

Just an hour earlier, police say a man was found shot near Yonge and Wellesley.

But, it's believed the shooting actually happened near Danforth and Broadview.

Police had calls about gunshots in the area. Witnesses reported a group of males running and a silver or white car speeding away.

It's not clear how the victim made it all that way.