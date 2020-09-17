iHeartRadio

18-year-old charged what appears to be a random killing

Toronto Police have charged an 18-year-old man in a shooting officers have called "a senseless killing."

45-year-old John Wheeler was shot and killed back on August 12th, while waiting for a ride to work in Scarborough.

Police released a chilling video of the man being stalked, with the killer walking up behind him, before it cuts out moments before the fatal bullet is fired.

The family says the victim had no run-ins with the police and was a hard working man.

18-year-old Christopher Mitchell from Brampton, was arrested yesterday.

He's been charged with first degree murder.

Police have indicated the two men didn't know each other and there is no explanation for a possible motive.

 

 