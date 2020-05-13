19-year-old reported missing, five months after last being seen

Toronto Police are hoping the public might be able to help in the search for a 19-year-old woman.

Xenia Martins was last seen in December 2019, in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West area. She was only reported missing on Wednesday (May 13).

She's 5'5", slim and has tattoos on her arms, hands and stomach.

Police say they're concerned for her safety.

Const. Alex Li says part of the investigation will be looking into why it took so long for her to be reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.