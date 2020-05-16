2 dead 2 injured following overnight shooting in Oakville

An overnight shooting in Oakville that left two people dead and two others injured may have been targeted.

Halton Police confirm that the shooting, in an industrial area parking lot in front of a business near Iroquois Shore Road and Eighth Line, involved four people.

According to Const. Ryan Anderson, police responded to a call for the sounds of gunshots.

" Police got a call at approximately 3:10 a.m for shots fired. We attended the scene here, we did find one deceased male party outside of a commercial business."

That victim was described as an adult male.

A second victim, also an adult male, was transported to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Two other victims were also hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

A white SUV parked at the scene was pictured with multiple bullet holes and the driver's side window blown out.

So far, no suspect information has been released.

Anderson also confirmed that the area of the shooting is not common for illegal activity.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for much of the day, as they continue their investigation.