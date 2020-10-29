2-vehicle collision on Hwy 401 leaves one person dead
A crash on Highway 401 Thursday night has claimed the life of one person.
The two-vehicle collision occurred on the westbound express lanes, just before Markham Road, at around 6:45 p.m.
The OPP confirmed the fatality as a male victim.
The closure of the highway westbound stretched back to Morningside Drive.
Toronto OPP are investigating a collision that has claimed the life of one man at #Hwy401 WB XP before Markham Rd. Updates forthcoming, a closure of the XP lanes will mean traffic will have to turn around when directed by officers. ^dh— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 30, 2020