20 arrests, hundreds of charges in tow truck turf war

York Regional Police have announced 20 arrests and hundreds of charges in a tow truck turf war that has lead to murders, assaults, arsons and threats.

Police allege several organized tow groups ran scams along with auto repair shops and car rental companies to inflate insurance claims.

They're also accused of staging collisions using hired drivers.

As the profits grew, so did competition for territory, leading to murders, assaults, and torched trucks.

Over the last month, police executed several search warrants around the GTA.

They seized:

11 tow trucks

Firearms: 16 handguns, 13 shotguns, nine rifles, one machine gun, one air pistol converted to .22 calibre pistol, one sawed-off shotgun and three high-capacity drum magazines

Ammunition: Thousands of rounds of various calibres

Weapons: Two conductive energy weapons, brass knuckles

Drugs: Five kilograms of fentanyl, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cannabis

Currency: More than $500,000

The charges include various organized crime counts, fraud, arson, attempted murder and first-degree murder.

Police say they are in the process of dismantling four separate criminal organizations and there could be dozens more arrests in the days ahead.