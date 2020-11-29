iHeartRadio

29 charges laid at Mississauga house party, despite lockdown restrictions

Peel party

At least 29 charges were laid at a house party in Mississauga overnight, as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions remain in effect.

Peel police got the call around 12:15 am about a large gathering at a short-term rental unit in the area of 9th Line and Deepwood Heights.

Police and bylaw officers noticed at least 60 people at the party, when they arrived.

Constable Kyle Villers tells our media partner CP24 that many attending the gathering fled the area quickly, as soon as the cops showed up.

In total, 27 tickets were issued to the partygoers who remained, with fines of $880 each. 

The two hosts of the party - who do not own the property - face fines up to $10,000.  The property owners were not present.

Police say Airbnb is very concerned to learn this short-term rental was used for a party, since the company banned parties at its rentals a few months ago, in light of the pandemic.