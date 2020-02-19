29-year veteran York Region Police officer charged with impaired

An off-duty police officer from York Region is now facing charges of impaired, after a traffic stop on Friday.

It was a concerned citizen who called police, around 10:15 on Friday night, to report the suspected impaired driver in the Town of Georgina, just north of Newmarket.

According to police, the 49-year-old driver was then charged with driving impaired, and over 80mgs of alcohol in his blood.

Detective Constable Brett Luckasavitch, has been with York Regional Police since 1991, and is currently suspended with pay.