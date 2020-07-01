3 people charged for dealing drugs out of Moss park

Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested and charged for selling drugs at Moss Park.

The three, two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were observed by Toronto Police Tuesday afternoon, dealing drugs out of a tent in the park.

Police seized a quantity of fentanyl, coccaine and some cash in the tent along with a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 calibre semi-automatic firearm.

20-year-old Matthew Stewart, 20-year-old Rebecca Parades, both of Mississauga, and 18-year-old Gabriel Nanie of Toronto,are facing multiple charges including drug and gun related charges.

They were scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Wednesday morning.

Based on several complaints from the community, police confirm they will continue to perform regular patrols of the area.



