3 people injured in North York plaza shooting Monday night

A shooting at a North York strip mall Monday night left three men injured, one seriously.

The shooting occurred at the Yorkwoods Plaza on Jane Street, south of Finch, just before 8:30 p.m.

Const. Rob Reid confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that officers arrived to find three men with gunshot wounds, all to their lower torsos.

"We located three victims. All three were treated at the scene by Toronto Paramedics and transported to local hospitals. One of which was in serious condition and taken to a local trauma centre."

Two of the men are reported to be in their 50's.

According to Duty Inspector Norm Proctor, police have some preliminary information on the suspects involved in the shooting.

"What we have so far is three male black individuals, they were wearing masks and they were last seen fleeing northbound on Jane Street in a smaller black SUV."

Proctor also confirmed that several shell casings were found on the ground in the plaza,likely fired by more than one of the suspects and that the shooting may have been targeted.