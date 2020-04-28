3 staff members at emergency daycare test positive for COVID-19

The city of Toronto says three staff members at a child care centre established for the kids of essential and critical service workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have tested positive for the illness.

Test results for two other employees of the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre and two children are pending.

The city says it is continuing to reach out to the families of children who attended the centre near Bay St and Davenport Rd.

All staff members and the 58 children who went to the centre between April 21 and April 28 are being asked to stay home for two weeks.

The child care centre at Jesse Ketchum will also remain closed for at least two weeks and undergo a deep clean. Toronto's six other emergency child care centres serving essential workers' families remain open.



