30-day limit on prescriptions during pandemic to revert back to 90

Medication-on-a-shelf-File-photo

Ontarians who rely on prescription medication will hopefully see an onerous COVID-19 precaution lifted by the end of June.

A 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by Ontario on March 20th in an effort to prevent drug shortages during the pandemic.

Spokespeople for Ontario's seniors community and the province's pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month.

That means a return to the usual 90-day maximum allotment for prescriptions by July 1st.

That policy includes a subsidy for people on the Ontario Drug Benefit Program, which is also scheduled to expire on July 1st.
 