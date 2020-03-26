317 Service Canada centres to shut down to the public Friday

There are reports tonight from The Globe and Mail that the federal government is shutting down all 317 Service Canada centres as of Friday, after employees refused to work.

The report claims that the government bent to pressure tonight from the Canadian Employment and Immigration Union, which represents about 17 thousand Service Canada workers; just over 3,300 staff the centres, where people can usually apply in person for employment insurance, Old Age Security, pension benefits and passports.

Earlier reports indicated that many employees had refused to come in to work or had called in sick over coronavirus fears - in spite of reports that safe distancing measures had been put in place.

The union says that the recent spike in in-person visits lead to overcrowding and long lines outside the centres, as well as some confrontations by irate visitors.

Under the new arrangement, employees will help applicants remotely, by appointment. Special arrangements will be made for those with accessibility issues.

Newstalk1010 will continue to follow this developing story.

CTV News

With files from The Globe and Mail