36 employees of Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga test positive for COVID-19

Three dozen staff members at Trillium Health Partners are self-isolating at home after contracting the coronavirus.

In a statement, released Wedensday, the hospital network said 36 employees at its three sites have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are reportedly linked to both community and hospital transmission.

"All contact tracing has been conducted and infection prevention and control measures are in place to ensure our hospital remains a safe place to receive care," said the hospital.

Four units at Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital are dealing with outbreaks, according to a notice on Credit Valley's website.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie expressed concern during her weekly COVID-19 briefing.

"Trillium Health Partners is currently well above capacity and is dealing with 88 COVID patients, 20 patients in the ICU and a great number of patients awaiting their results," noted Crombie.

She also remarked that patients are being transferred to other hospitals. She added that some elective surgeries are at risk of being cancelled.

"I've been told that the next three to six weeks will be extremely challenging for our hospitals as they continue to deal with the surge of COVID patients."

