4 people hospitalized one in critical condition following West end fire

One person is in critical condition, following an overnight fire in the west end of the city early Saturday morning.

The fire started in the basement of a building at 1175 Weston Road, near Eglinton, at about 2:30 a.m.

In total two people, a woman in her 30's and a man in his 50's, were rescued by Toronto Fire Service.

The woman's injuries, second and third-degree burns, are considered life-threatening.

The man's injuries are believed to be first-degree hand and arm burns.

The building features a convenience store below and apartments above.

Two tenants, who managed to climb out of a second story window, were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, but were later released.

A nearby neighbour told our media partner CP24 he is concerned for the two people who were rescued.

"It scared me because I never heard nothing. And I woke up and I see fire trucks out here, just a scary thing. Tried to call them to see if they're okay, but I can't get no answer so I'm really worried at this time you know."

While the fire is not considered suspicious and a cause has not been determined, the Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

OFM investigator Michael Bird told CP24 “The serious nature of the injuries is why we are here,”.

