418 and 407 extension open

You have new options to get around Durham region starting today, if you are willing to pay.

The final stretch of the 407 and the 418 open today.

The 407 extension adds more than 14 kilometres to the highway, taking it all the way to the 35/115.

The 418 runs for 10 kilometres between the 407 and 401 east of Oshawa.

Both are owned and operated by the province, rather than the private company that owns the rest of the 407.

Still, you will only get one monthly bill for both.