7 in 10 believe things will get worse before they get better

Feeling more anxious about the COVID-19 surge? You're not alone.

New polling from Maru/Blue finds the level of concern is now higher than at any point since May 8th.

Seven in ten Canadians now believe things are going to get worse before they get better.

Six in ten are worried there is not enough trustworthy information out there for them to make decisions. Pollsters suggest people may be confused by conflicting recommendations from governments and health officials.

Three quarters of Canadians are now more concerned about our health care system's ability to handle the situation, the highest level of worry since mid-April.

The poll also found that fewer people support continued reopening of the economy. 55 percent were in support, down from 66 percent in late August.