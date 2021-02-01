78 cases of COVID-19 at North York meat-processing facility, including 2 of the U.K. variant

A meat production facility in North York has temporarily suspended operations due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

78 workers at Belmont Meats, near Highway 400 and Steeles, have tested positive for the virus, with at least two of them testing positive for the U.K. variant, B117.

The infected employees are now in quarantine at home for 14 days. Other workers there have been advised to get tested. The meat-processing plant has a total of 170 employees.

Toronto Public Health notes there is evidence of secondary transmission of the variant to household members of one plant employee. However, there is no evidence any of the cases are linked to travel.

A spokesperson for the company says it made major investments and implemented strict safety protocols to protect employees and curb further spread of the virus.

Our media partner CP24 reported seeing cleaners in hazmat suits going from room to room in the building for several hours.

The city says Belmont Meats voluntarily closed on January 28.

There are now 69 cases of the U.K. variant confirmed in Ontario.

CP24