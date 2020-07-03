80% of Ontario's new cases of COVID-19 have come in Toronto, York and Peel

Health Officials have reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with most of them in three regions of the province.

The new case total is below the seven-day average of 190 cases and the 14-day average of 175 new cases.

31 of the 34 health units are reporting five or fewer new cases of the virus, with the new infections in York, Peel and Toronto making up 80% of the total.

179 people recovered meaning there's fewer active cases of COVID-19 in the province. As a matter of fact, there's now 1,944 active cases in Ontario.

The number of people in hospital is now down to 155, with the number of people in ICU at 40, and the number of people on ventilators in the province at 25.

It's been 14 days since most of the GTA moved into stage two of recovery, and 10 days since Toronto and Peel was moved into the second stage. There's been no noticeable spike in the number of new cases.