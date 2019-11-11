iHeartRadio
A close call for the City of Toronto, when it comes to snow removal

Snow-clearing and road salting vehicles at the City of Toronto's Eastern Ave. Works yard.

Someone decided to shake the snow globe a little early this year.

The first real measurable snowstorm of the fall is expected to affect the drive home on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 15cm for Toronto and more in the areas to the southwest of the city.

Oakville could see 20cm while Hamilton residents may end up shoveling 30cm of snow.

The problem for the city of Toronto was that the contract for snowplowing companies didn't kick in, until the middle of November.

"We looked historically, and it's rare for the city to get 5+ cm of snowfall before mid-November." says Eric Holmes from the city of Toronto.

Holmes says staff worked the phones all weekend and managed to have enough plows ready to clear the roads on Monday.

"Contractors were able to get almost a full compliament of plows and other equipment in."

There will be an extra cost to taxpayers, but Holmes says we should have a better idea of what that could be, on Tuesday.

