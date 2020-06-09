A continued decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Health Officials in Ontario are reporting 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is slightly lower than yesterday, when 243 new cases were reported.

The number of tests in the province though, dropped a little, with only 13,500 completed. The number of cases under investigation grew to more than 11,000.

The number of recoveries grew by 337, meaning the number of people who got better, out paced those who are getting sick.

14 new deaths were reported, with the provincial total now at 2,464.

The number of people in hospital and in the ICU dropped a little, while the number of people on ventilators grew by seven.

Still, more than 67% of cases have come in the GTA.