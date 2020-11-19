A COVID-19 crackdown possible for Toronto, Peel malls, stores, hair salons and gyms

The Queens Park Bureau of the Toronto Star is reporting that Premier Doug Ford is considering another 28-day lockdown, but this one would come with tougher restrictions.

It could mean the complete closure of gyms and personal care services like salons and barber shops.

It could also result in limits to the number of shoppers allowed inside stores and malls.

The Star is also reporting that a senior government source says that 'new powers to enforce restrictions with fines were also on the table to give authorities “a bit more teeth” to penalize scofflaws in violation of pandemic precautions."'

The new measures could take effect starting Monday and continue right through until the week before Christmas, in an effort to get COVID-19 case numbers under control.

We will continue to follow developments in this story.

Newstalk1010 will air the Premier's daily briefing live Friday afternoon.