A damaged vehicle and a false police report lead to an arrest in a hit-and-run

A 25-year-old woman from Markham has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist.

York Regional Police say surveillance footage provided by the community, a false police report and a damaged vehicle are what led them to an arrest.

It was on Monday morning, a 50-year-old cyclist was hit near Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, east of Main Street Unionville.

He was taken to hospital but he didn't make it.

"We got some really good video surveillance of the vehicle, which was...a bit of a unique vehicle," said Sergeant Andy Pattenden.

He says investigators were able to go through their police systems and find a false police report about a collision with, "very similar damage to what was seen on that video."

It led police to an auto repair shop and ultimately, to a suspect.

Alexandra Forrestall of Markham is charged with Fail to Stop at a Collision Causing Death, Public Mischief and Obstruct.

She's due in court in October.