A date has been set for arraignment and bail hearing for Epstein ex-girlfriend

A judge has set a July 14 date for an arraignment and bail hearing for Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend on charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse. 

Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell will appear by video for an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court next week. 

The 58-year-old British socialite was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she bought months ago in New Hampshire. 

Her lawyer did not return a message seeking comment. 

Prosecutors say they plan to ask that Maxwell be kept incarcerated pending trial on the grounds that she has the money, the overseas connections and the incentive to flee. 

Maxwell has repeatedly denied engaging in abuse.


 