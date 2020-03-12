A list of Canadian sporting events cancelled or suspended
A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:
- NHL suspends 2019-20 season impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
- Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.
- NBA suspends season impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.
- MLB cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.
- NLL suspends 2020 season impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.
- Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.
- Hockey Canada cancels all-sanctiond activities, including national championships.
- World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.
- World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.
- World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.
- Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled
- Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.
- CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.
- Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.
- Alpine ski NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.
- Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.