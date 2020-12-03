A look at what provinces and territories have said about COVID-19 vaccine plans

The federal government is laying plans for the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The approval of a vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech is said to be imminent. The second vaccine in line for approval in Canada is from Moderna. The Canadian military will have a role to play in vaccine distribution and a dress rehearsal is planned for next week to make sure doses can get to every corner of Canada. Various provinces have started spelling out their plans as well. Here's a look at what they've said so far:

Nova Scotia

The province's chief medical officer of health says he will release a detailed plan for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine once Ottawa shares more information.

Dr. Robert Strang says there is no certainty yet about the availability of a vaccine, but expressed hopes an initial supply will trickle into Nova Scotia early in the new year.

Strang says the plan will include tight control of the supply and clear rules dictating who can be first in line for immunization.

He says he's waiting for more federal guidance on issues ranging from priority groups to transportation and storage logistics.

Quebec

The province says it will be ready to start rolling out its vaccine plan as of Jan. 1.

Premier Francois Legault says that public health officials have already settled on the list of priority vaccine recipients, but details have not been released.

Legault says the province is also working to put the necessary infrastructure in place to support a vaccine rollout. That includes obtaining fridges capable of maintaining the extremely low temperatures needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

Quebec has also tasked assistant deputy health minister Jerome Gagnon and former provincial public health director Dr. Richard Masse to oversee the province's vaccination effort.

Ontario

Premier Doug Ford is among the leaders calling on Ottawa to provide more clarity as officials work to develop a provincewide vaccination strategy.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said Ontario will receive 1.6 million doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and 800,000 doses from Moderna in early 2021, although federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said such details were still in the works.

Ford has named former chief of national defence Gen. Rick Hillier to oversee the province's vaccine rollout.

The premier says he will name the rest of the province's vaccine task force Friday. It will include medical, information technology and logistics experts, in addition to a bioethicist.

The province had initially said it would develop its vaccine plan by year's end, but Ford said Thursday that the province will be ready whenever the vaccines arrive, even if that is mid-December.

He has urged Ottawa to provide detailed information on potential vaccine delivery.

``We need a clear line of sight into the timelines of the shipments,'' Ford said.

Manitoba

The Manitoba government says it has been assembling the necessary people and equipment to set up a large-scale ``super site'' to deliver the vaccine as soon as it is available.

Premier Brian Pallister says the province has also purchased the necessary supplies to administer two doses of the vaccine to every person in the province.

The first freezer able to store the Pfizer vaccine at low temperatures has been delivered and installed, with another four on the way.

As the vaccine supply from the federal government expands over the coming months, the province says it will become more widely available in a larger number of sites, similar to a conventional vaccination campaign, such as the annual flu shot.

Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta expects to start getting COVID-19 vaccines in the first week of January.

High-risk patients and health workers will get them first.

Kenney says his government has struck an interdepartmental team to roll out the vaccines from 30 different locations in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has said the province is expected to receive 680,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine early in the new year, a figure not yet confirmed by the federal government.

British Columbia

British Columbia health officials say a vaccine strategy for the province is already in the works.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's top doctor, says Dr. Ross Brown of Vancouver Coastal Health will join the group working to organize the logistics around the distribution of vaccines.

Henry says front-line workers as well as those in long-term care homes will likely have priority for vaccinations.

She cautioned that while the province has contracts with vaccine makers, there can be challenges with offshore manufacturing.

``It's very much focused on who is most at risk and how do we protect them best,'' Henry says. ``There's a lot of discussion that needs to happen.''

Henry says the province hopes to have vaccines in hand by January.

Yukon

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory has been in discussions with various levels of government on a vaccine rollout plan.

He says the goal will be to provide vaccines to elderly people and health-care providers.

Silver says rural and remote communities should also get priority status in northern regions, a fact he says he's emphasized with federal authorities.

The premier says he has joined the other provincial and territorial leaders in pushing for a national strategy to distribute the vaccine.

Silver says the Pfizer vaccine could cause logistical problems for remote communities because of its cold-storage requirements, but those issues may not apply to other vaccines under development.