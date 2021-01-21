A man is dead following an industrial accident in Mississauga

A man in his 30's is dead following an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police tell Newstalk1010 that a crew of four workers was in a tunnel about 20 metres underground when something went wrong.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

There are reports that the victim may have been crushed by some equipment.

Constable Danny Marttini, with Peel Regional Police says, "A male in their 30's was extradited from the underground tunnel and subsequently was pronounced deceased, unfortunately, at the scene. There were three other workers there that did exit, as well - with no injuries."

Peel Regional Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.