A man was killed following a head-on collision with dump truck in Guelph

guelph2

Police in Guelph say a 26-year-old local man is dead after his car collided head-on with a dump truck.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon on Stone Road East.

Police say the man died at the scene after his westbound Mazda hit the truck in the eastbound lane.

They say the truck driver -- a 44-year-old Toronto man -- was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment of a lower body injury.

A 51-year-old man who was a passenger in the truck was also admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam video of the incident, to contact them.