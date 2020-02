Bell Let's Talk Day set a new record yesterday, with 154,387,425 interactions online and by phone and text.

Bell is donating five cents for each interaction, totaling $7,719,371.25 for Canadian mental health initiatives.

In the last 10 years, the Bell Let's Talk campaign has raised $108,415,135.

You can find more information about Bell Let's Talk Day here and at letstalk.bell.ca.