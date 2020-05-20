A night of mayhem

It was a busy night for police across the GTA, investigating five shootings including one on a major highway.

It's believed it happened on the QEW between Royal Windsor and Ford Drive, before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It appears one driver pointed a gun at another and fired. A vehicle was hit. Police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage.

Meanwhile, two teenaged boys went to hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of a townhouse complex near Jane and Finch.

It's not clear what happened but both are expected to live.

Police are also investigating after someone walked into hospital with a gunshot wound. It's not clear where they were shot.

Police reported another person, a male, shot near Kennedy and Eglinton. They're also investigating reports of a shooting near the DVP and Eglinton. They say a vehicle was found with suspected bullet holes.