iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

A possible WWII device prompts evacuation in Etobicoke Saturday

WW2

The discovery of a possible Second World War device prompted the brief evacuation of several homes in Toronto's west end Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Dunning Crescent, near the QEW and Brown's Line in Etobicoke, around 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that their bomb disposal unit was called in and that as a precaution a number of nearby homes were evacuated and the street was closed off.

About an hour and a half later police said a ``device'' had been secured and that it appeared to be inert.

They did not, however, say exactly what kind of device they found.

 A short time later the evacuees were allowed to return home and the street was reopened.


with files from NEWSTALK 1010
 