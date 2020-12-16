A record-setting day in Toronto for COVID cases

It is a tough day on the COVID front in Toronto.

The city is reporting 850 new cases since yesterday, which is a record.

We've now seen 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cellular data shows people just aren't getting it or they just don't care because movement during the second wave is nothing compared to the first lockdown when everyone did stay home.

Officials are continuing to plead, downright beg, for people to hunker down responsibly over the holidays.

Mayor John Tory says today should be a jolt for people who are thinking about gathering with loved ones outside of their household over the holidays. "We need you to re-think your Christmas plans right now. The more people who gather together this Christmas, the more COVID will spread, the more strain we will see on our hospitals, the more lives that will be lost."

It took Toronto the first nine months of the pandemic to reach 25,000 cases and only eight weeks to double that.

The city's medical officer of health says this proves people aren't following the advice of public health.