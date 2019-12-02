A snowy start to a new work week

Sunday, it was freezing rain and ice pellets.

This morning, we woke up to snow covered roads.

The GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory.

The heaviest of the snow was expected to wrap up around 6 a.m. with light snow possible through the morning.

Environment Canada says as of midnight, 3 centimetres had fallen at Pearson. Another 2 to 5 is possible by the time it tapers off.

City crews were out plowing and salting overnight.

Hydro crews have been working away as well. If you were one of the roughly 6,000 customers in the dark in Toronto's west end Sunday night, you can blame a tree branch.

Power was out for a few hours in the Bloor, Queensway, Kipling and Windermere area. Toronto Hydro said most had been restored by about 9:30 p.m.

Police all over the GTA have been busy too.

The OPP reported 400 crashes on Sunday alone.

One of the worst was on the 401 near Kingston. More than 30 vehicles collided on the westbound side of the highway. One person died and many more were hurt.

The people stranded on the highway had to leave their cars to be towed away and head to a nearby warming centre.