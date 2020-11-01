A special weather statement in effect for the city of Toronto, gusty winds, flurries expected

A special weather statement is in effect for the City of Toronto.

Strong, gusty winds expected tonight and Monday. Reduced visibility due to flurries tonight.

Strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h tonight as an Alberta Clipper sweeps through the province.

Winds will diminish throughout the day Monday.

In addition, flurries will develop off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this evening.

Strong winds along with the falling snow will reduce visibility at times and make travel difficult.

Flurries will end early Monday morning.

Areas north of the GTA like Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale can expect to see local snow squalls and acculumation - as much as 15 cm of snow over a 12 hour period. Expect reduced visibility in some areas.

You're advised to give yourself some extra time and drive according to the road and weather conditions in your area.