A suspect wanted for five downtown Toronto robberies arrested and charged

A suspect wanted for a series of robberies in downtown Toronto earlier this year has been arrested and charged.

According to Toronto Poilice Hold Up Squad, the suspect is connected to five retail robberies that occurred between January 31st and February 12th.

Police allege that in each incident, the suspect would enter a store and spend time walking around pretending to shop.

He would then take items off the shelves and when confronted, would pull out either a knife or a syringe and threaten employees before taking off on foot.

On Friday, December 18th, police arrested 24-year-old Jessie Farr of Bruce County.

He faces a total of 32 charges including, Robbery With an Offensive Weapon, Possession of a Weapon and failing to comply with probation.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Saturday, December 19th.