A ticket in the Prairies claims Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Someone, somewhere in the Prairies is waking up as a new millionaire.
A single ticket purchased there has claimed Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn were: 2-3-7-18-24 & 26. The Bonus number was 6.
But the guaranteed $1 million prize-58805014-01-was won by a lucky ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on January 15th is expected to once again be worth approximately $5 million.
with files from The Canadian Press