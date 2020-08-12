A toddler is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga

A 19 month-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. (Previous reports that the victim was a girl have been updated.)

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Confederation Parkway and Paisley Blvd.

Peel Regional Police say the driver of a delivery vehicle that reportedly struck the child rushed the toddler and her mother to the hospital.

The little boy died of his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Since the vehicle - described as a courier van in media reports - left the scene of the accident, because the driver brought the toddler to the hospital, investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Peel Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is the second time in as many days that a child has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Yesterday, a 3 year-old boy was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, while walking with his dad and sister. The sister was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.