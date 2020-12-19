A total of four people arrested for a fatal October North York apartment shooting

Four people have now been arrested for a fatal October shooting at a North York apartment.

Officers responded to a shooting call early morning on October 3rd, at 18 Skipton Court, in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Police found three male victims in one of the units suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the three, now identified as 36-year-old Gary Douglas of Toronto, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In late November, police made the first arrest, charging a 28-year-old Toronto man with First-degree murder and two counts of Attempted murder.

On Friday, three more suspects were arrested and charged

A 28-year-old male and 21-year-old male, are facing First-degree and Attempted murder charges.

The third suspect, a 33-year-old male, is facing a charge of Accessory After The Fact to Murder.

All three were scheduled to appear in a Toronto Court room Saturday morning.

