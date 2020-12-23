iHeartRadio

A white Christmas?

SNOW

There could be snow on the way, just in time for Christmas

You may be stuck at home but at least there's a chance of a white Christmas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of 15-25 millimetres of rain for most of the the GTA starting Thursday morning.

But by Thursday night, it's expected to change to snow as the temperature drops.

Environment Canada doesn't know how much snow we'll get because it depends on the temperature. It looks like just a couple of centimetres in the GTA.

Caledon, London, Waterloo, Barrie and Parry Sound could get hit harder.

5-15 centimetres is possible with ice pellets and freezing rain during the transition.