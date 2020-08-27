iHeartRadio

A woman is dead following a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Pickering

Crash

A 65-year-old woman is dead, following a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 7 at Sideline 26 in Pickering. 

It happened around 7 p.m. this evening. 

A 35 year-old man was injured and transported to Stouffville hospital by ambulance, then taken to Sunnybrook via Ornge Air Ambulance. 

No word on any other injuries. 

Roads in the area are expected to reopen around 10 p.m. tonight, once the investigation wraps up. 

Anyone who has dashcam video or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.