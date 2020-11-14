A woman succumbs to injuries after a Hamilton double stabbing Friday

A Hamilton woman has died in hospital of her injuries after being stabbed Friday.

The 63-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were allegedly stabbed by a family member at a home near Upper Paradise and Bendamere Avenue, just before 12:40 p.m. Friday.

A 30-year-old suspect attempted to flee the scene after the stabbings, still armed with a knife, but was quickly apprehended by Hamilton Police, who used a taser and also discharged a firearm before arresting him.

The male suspect was not injured.

Police also confirm the three people are all related, but their relationship has not been released.

This was the 15th homicide of the year in Hamilton.

The suspect will appear in court Saturday.