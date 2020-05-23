iHeartRadio

ActiveTO closes some Toronto streets for another weekend

20200523_100519

Some road closures to remind you about as part of "Active T.O." this weekend. 

The City of Toronto initiative gives pedestrians and cyclists more space to get around while respecting physical distancing. 

The following three major road closures are planned this weekend from Saturday, May 23 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m.:

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. 
  • The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Coxwell Avenue to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue).
  • Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

Map of road closures:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1udxnFrPgWKZ_OUProwM22Pdc-lYQ8UW8&ll=43.64830700424604%2C-79.39521920000006&z=13

With files from City of Toronto