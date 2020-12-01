Actor Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno,' announces he's transgender

The Oscar-nominated Canadian star of the film "Juno" has come out as transgender.

The Halifax-raised Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, made the announcement in a powerful post on social media.

The star of the Toronto-shot Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy" says his preferred pronouns are he/they.

Page's letter thanks those who have supported him along the journey, and addresses the trauma trans people face from discrimination, hateful acts, and a lack of rights.

He says it feels remarkable "to finally love" who he is enough to pursue his "authentic self."

And he's been "endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page said in Tuesday's post.

"I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

Page said he's not trying to "dampen a moment that is joyous" but wants to address the full picture.

"The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences," Page wrote.

"In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands."

Page concluded the post by saying he loves that he is trans and queer.

"And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Page got an Oscar nomination for playing a pregnant teen in 2007's "Juno," and two Emmy nominations for his reality series "Gaycation," which explores LGBTQ experiences around the world.

Page often uses his platform to speak out against injustices and amplify underrepresented voices.

In his documentary "There's Something in the Water," which hit Netflix in March, he shines a light on marginalized groups in Nova Scotia affected by what's known as environmental racism.