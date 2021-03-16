Adam Strong found guilty of 1st-degree murder, manslaughter in 2 killings

TORONTO - A Toronto-area man has been found guilty in the killing and dismemberment of two women nearly a decade apart.

Adam Strong, 47, was convicted this afternoon of first-degree murder in the death of Rori Hache and of manslaughter in that of Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Court heard Strong previously acknowledged prosecutors had proven he dismembered the two women but argued they failed to prove he killed either one.

Hache, who was 18 and pregnant, disappeared in August 2017, while Fitzpatrick was last seen in 2008.

Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario in September 2017, and police charged Strong in her death later that year.

Fitzpatrick's body was never found, but in July 2018, police alleged they had found her DNA in Strong's basement.

The trial, in front of a judge alone, heard police were called to Strong's Oshawa, Ont., home in December 2017 after plumbers found a ``flesh-like'' substance in the pipes.