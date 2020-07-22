Additional TPS officer charged in connection to 2019 incident

Another Toronto Police officer has been charged in connection to an incident on the TTC dating back to December 2019.

Toronto Police announced today that an officer who had already been facing a charge of assault, is now facing a charge of attempting to obstruct justice. Plus, another detective had those charges laid against him today.

Police say on Dec. 13, 2019, the TTC called police for a man who refused to leave a bus, stopped in the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Road. Officers responded and a man was arrested and charged.

But the man filed a complaint with the TTC, so the TPS Professional Standards was contacted to conduct an investigation.

Police say two officers used unnecessary and excessive force on a man. Detective Christopher Hutchings was originally charged with assault. Today he was additionally charged with attempt to obstruct justice.

TPS says Hutchings has 24 years of service and remains suspended with pay.

Detective Jason Tanoye was also charged with assault and attempt to obstruct justice today. He has 14 years of service and has also been suspended with pay.