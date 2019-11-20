Advocates call on Ford government to raise bar for safe street design

Toronto is one of several cities in Ontario where municipal planners have implemented so-called 'vision zero' programs.

These initiatives are intended to combat road deaths on the principle that all injuries and deaths are preventable.

Vision Zero programs use the latest data and research to guide policies on everything from speed limits, to the design of intersections and the shape of curbs.

On Tuesday, several advocate groups gathered at Queen's Park to urge the Ford government to take steps toward making these programs the standard in Ontario.

"The time to take action is now," says Rick Kester, head of the Ontario Good Roads Association.

"Currently municipalities are left on their own to develop strategies and execute safer roads."

The Ontario NDP has supported the call by advocate groups for the provincial government to create a working group to take a closer look at what it would take to implement Vision Zero across the province.